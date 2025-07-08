 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Trade

Promotion for Grace Duncan at The Grocer

The Grocer
By Amy Wilson
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Grocer has promoted Grace Duncan to fresh foods editor. Grace will be covering fruit & veg, meat, fish, eggs, plant-based and dairy stories from farm to fork and can be contacted with any fresh foods-related news.

Grace Duncan The Grocer

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Grace Duncan
  • The Grocer
    23 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login