Promotion for Grace Duncan at The Grocer
The Grocer has promoted Grace Duncan to fresh foods editor. Grace will be covering fruit & veg, meat, fish, eggs, plant-based and dairy stories from farm to fork and can be contacted with any fresh foods-related news.
