Alex Barton recruited to the Telegraph
The Telegraph has appointed Alex Barton as a breaking news reporter.
Alex joined in July and was previously food & drink reporter at The Grocer and a freelance news reporter for The Sun. He can be found tweeting @johnalexwilly.
