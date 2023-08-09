 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Alex Barton recruited to the Telegraph

telegraph media group
By Andrew Strutt
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Telegraph has appointed Alex Barton as a breaking news reporter.

Alex joined in July and was previously food & drink reporter at The Grocer and a freelance news reporter for The Sun. He can be found tweeting @johnalexwilly.

Alex Barton Telegraph The Grocer The Sun

