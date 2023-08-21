 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
People Management editorial updates

People Management
By Amy Wilson
17 hours ago
People Management has made some updates to its editorial team:

Grace Lewis is currently acting editor, having previously served as acting deputy editor.

Steven Downes has recently joined as assistant editor while Mahalia Mayne has been promoted from junior writer to staff writer.

