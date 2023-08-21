People Management editorial updates
People Management has made some updates to its editorial team:
Grace Lewis is currently acting editor, having previously served as acting deputy editor.
Steven Downes has recently joined as assistant editor while Mahalia Mayne has been promoted from junior writer to staff writer.
Recent news related to People Management
Recent news related to Grace Lewis, Mahalia Mayne or Steven Downes
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Grace Lewis
-
Mahalia Mayne
-
Steven Downes
-
People Management
8 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story