 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Trade

Yoana Cholteeva swaps Gas Strategies for People Management

People Management
By Andrew Strutt
13 mins ago
news@responsesource.com

People Management has hired Yoana Cholteeva as a staff writer.

Yoana will be covering HR news and features and was previously news and features writer at Gas Strategies. She can be found tweeting @cholteeva.

Gas Strategies People Management Yoana Cholteeva

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Yoana Cholteeva
  • Gas Strategies Information Services
    3 contacts
  • People Management
    4 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login