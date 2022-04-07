Yoana Cholteeva swaps Gas Strategies for People Management
People Management has hired Yoana Cholteeva as a staff writer.
Yoana will be covering HR news and features and was previously news and features writer at Gas Strategies. She can be found tweeting @cholteeva.
