Grace Lewis becomes Deputy Editor of People Management
Haymarket Media Group has appointed Grace Lewis as deputy editor of People Management – the official B2B publication for HR membership body, the CIPD.
In this role Grace will support the team in the production of the quarterly print magazine as well as the daily e-newsletters, covering workplace issues of national importance and informing and supporting HR professionals on the most pressing people issues.
Recent news related to People Management
Recent news related to Grace Lewis
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Grace Lewis
-
People Management
6 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story