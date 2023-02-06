 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Grace Lewis becomes Deputy Editor of People Management

People Management
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
14 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Haymarket Media Group has appointed Grace Lewis as deputy editor of People Management – the official B2B publication for HR membership body, the CIPD.

In this role Grace will support the team in the production of the quarterly print magazine as well as the daily e-newsletters, covering workplace issues of national importance and informing and supporting HR professionals on the most pressing people issues.

 

Grace Lewis People Management

