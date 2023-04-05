 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Role change for Juliette Rowsell at Supply Management magazine

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
8 hours ago
Supply Management magazine has appointed Juliette Rowsell as acting news editor. She is responsible for the news desk, setting the news agenda, editing copy and commissioning blogs and global news coverage on all things supply chain and procurement related.

She will be covering topics such as modern slavery abuses, soaring inflation, and how things like climate change and changing geopolitical relations are reshaping trade and supply chains.

Juliette previously served as reporter on the Haymarket Media Group magazine.

