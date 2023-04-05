Role change for Juliette Rowsell at Supply Management magazine

Supply Management magazine has appointed Juliette Rowsell as acting news editor. She is responsible for the news desk, setting the news agenda, editing copy and commissioning blogs and global news coverage on all things supply chain and procurement related.

She will be covering topics such as modern slavery abuses, soaring inflation, and how things like climate change and changing geopolitical relations are reshaping trade and supply chains.

Juliette previously served as reporter on the Haymarket Media Group magazine.