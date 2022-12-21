Costanza Potter joins Chemist+Druggist team
Chemist+Druggist has appointed Costanza Potter as news editor. Costanza, previously deputy news editor at Pulse Today, will be covering community pharmacy. She can be found tweeting @costanza_fierce.
