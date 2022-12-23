 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Trade

Ellie Philpotts moves to GPonline as Senior Reporter

GPonline
By Siergiej Miloczkin
19 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Haymarket Media Group has appointed Eleanor Philpotts as a senior reporter at GPonline, where she covers news related to UK general practice. Prior to this, she was a rankings reporter at Times Higher Education.

Ellie Philpotts GPonline Times High Education

