Ellie Philpotts moves to GPonline as Senior Reporter
Haymarket Media Group has appointed Eleanor Philpotts as a senior reporter at GPonline, where she covers news related to UK general practice. Prior to this, she was a rankings reporter at Times Higher Education.
