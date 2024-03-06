Sebastian Mann moves to Waltham Forest Echo
Waltham Forest Echo has appointed Sebastian Mann as local democracy reporter. Sebastian will cover the London boroughs of Waltham Forest, Havering and Redbridge.
Sebastian joined on 4 March from his senior community reporter role at Lincolnshire Live. He can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @arrasmann.
Recent news related to Lincolnshire Live or Waltham Forest Echo
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Sebastian Mann
-
Lincolnshire Live
8 contacts
-
Waltham Forest Echo
4 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story