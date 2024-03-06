 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Sebastian Mann moves to Waltham Forest Echo

Waltham-Forest-Echo
By Martina Losi
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Waltham Forest Echo has appointed Sebastian Mann as local democracy reporter. Sebastian will cover the London boroughs of Waltham Forest, Havering and Redbridge.

Sebastian joined on 4 March from his senior community reporter role at Lincolnshire Live. He can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @arrasmann.

