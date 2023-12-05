Charlotte Trueman starts at Datacenter Dynamics
Datacenter Dynamics has appointed Charlotte Trueman as compute, storage and networks editor, working across DCD’s website, magazine and supplements. Charlotte was previously senior writer at Computerworld and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @charrindisguise.
Recent news related to Computerworld (UK), Datacenter Dynamics or Datacenter Dynamics (DCD Magazine)
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Charlotte Trueman
-
Computerworld (UK)
1 contacts
-
Datacenter Dynamics
5 contacts
-
Datacenter Dynamics (DCD Magazine)
6 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story