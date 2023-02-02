Chloe Holmwood joins KentLive as multimedia journalist
Reach plc has appointed Chloe Holmwood as a multimedia journalist at KentLive.
Chloe joined on 25 January from her senior reporter role across KM Media Group‘s Kent Messenger, Sheerness Times Guardian and KentOnline.
Chloe can be found tweeting @chloe_holmwood.
