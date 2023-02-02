 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Chloe Holmwood joins KentLive as multimedia journalist

KentLive
By Martina Losi
9 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Reach plc has appointed Chloe Holmwood as a multimedia journalist at KentLive.

Chloe joined on 25 January from her senior reporter role across KM Media Group‘s Kent Messenger, Sheerness Times Guardian and KentOnline.

Chloe can be found tweeting @chloe_holmwood.

