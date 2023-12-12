Ciaran Fitzpatrick starts at ITV News Meridian

ITV News Meridian has appointed Ciaran Fitzpatrick as an on-screen journalist. He will be working in the Thames Valley and would like to hear about news from this region. Ciaran previously worked as a journalist at ITV News Central, covering stories across the East and West Midlands and also spent ten months on secondment as an on-screen journalist at ITV News Border. He can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @CiaranFitz_.