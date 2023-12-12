 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Ciaran Fitzpatrick starts at ITV News Meridian

ITV News Meridan
By Amy Wilson
8 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

ITV News Meridian has appointed Ciaran Fitzpatrick as an on-screen journalist. He will be working in the Thames Valley and would like to hear about news from this region. Ciaran previously worked as a journalist at ITV News Central, covering stories across the East and West Midlands and also spent ten months on secondment as an on-screen journalist at ITV News Border. He can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @CiaranFitz_.

Ciaran Fitzpatrick ITV News Meridian

