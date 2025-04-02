 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Ciarán Mather Re-joins The Leinster Leader

Leinster Leader
By Christina Pirilla
19 hours ago
The Leinster Leader has appointed Ciarán Mather once again to take up the role of multimedia journalist. Ciarán is interested in receiving news relating to County Kildare.

Ciarán re-joins the Leinster Leader from Silicon Republic where he worked as senior journalist.

