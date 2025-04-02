Ciarán Mather Re-joins The Leinster Leader
The Leinster Leader has appointed Ciarán Mather once again to take up the role of multimedia journalist. Ciarán is interested in receiving news relating to County Kildare.
Ciarán re-joins the Leinster Leader from Silicon Republic where he worked as senior journalist.
