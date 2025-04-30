Colin Ryan Promoted To Senior Reporter & Sub-Editor At Siliconrepublic.com
Siliconrepublic.com has promoted Colin Ryan from the role of copywriter and copyeditor to senior reporter and sub-editor at the title.
Colin covers science, technology and artificial intelligence.
