Ciaran Sneddon promoted to Editor at Think Publishing
Think Publishing has appointed Ciaran Sneddon as editor to focus on leading on print and digital (including magazines, newsletters and podcasts) for clients including the Arts Society, Royal Photographic Society, National Trust for Scotland, Legion Scotland (veterans), Mensa and Historic Scotland.
Covering topics such as arts, theatre, photography, history, nature, and books.
Ciaran previously served as deputy editor.
