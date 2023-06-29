 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Ciaran Sneddon promoted to Editor at Think Publishing

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Think Publishing has appointed Ciaran Sneddon as editor to focus on leading on print and digital (including magazines, newsletters and podcasts) for clients including the Arts Society, Royal Photographic Society, National Trust for Scotland, Legion Scotland (veterans), Mensa and Historic Scotland.

Covering topics such as arts, theatre, photography, history, nature, and books.

Ciaran previously served as deputy editor.

Ciaran Sneddon Think Publishing

