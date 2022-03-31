 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Indira Mann starts as editor of Historic Scotland

Historic Scotland
By Siergiej Miloczkin
13 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Historic Scotland, the nation’s heritage magazine published by Think Publishing, has appointed Indira Mann as editor. The quarterly magazine includes features on Scottish history, heritage, conservation and places to visit. Prior to this, Indira was a communications & knowledge exchange executive at Scottish Carbon Capture & Storage.

Historic Scotland Indira Mann Think Publishing

