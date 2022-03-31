Indira Mann starts as editor of Historic Scotland
Historic Scotland, the nation’s heritage magazine published by Think Publishing, has appointed Indira Mann as editor. The quarterly magazine includes features on Scottish history, heritage, conservation and places to visit. Prior to this, Indira was a communications & knowledge exchange executive at Scottish Carbon Capture & Storage.
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Indira Mann
-
Historic Scotland
2 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story