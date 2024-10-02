Craig Meighan joins PA Scotland
Craig Meighan has been appointed political reporter at PA Scotland. He will be focusing on Scottish politics and will be based in the Scottish Parliament.
Craig was previously a production journalist at STV News.
Recent news related to PA Scotland or STV News at Six (Central)
Recent news related to Craig Meighan
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Craig Meighan
-
PA Scotland
7 contacts
-
STV News at Six (Central)
3 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story