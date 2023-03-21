 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Craig Meighan joins STV News

STV News
By Siergiej Miloczkin
5 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
STV has appointed Craig Meighan as a production journalist at STV News, covering Scottish politics for the digital team. Prior to this, he was a multimedia journalist with Newsquest.

