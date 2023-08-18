 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Beth Franklin to join STV Online

STV News
By Martina Losi
4 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

STV Online has appointed Beth Franklin as a production journalist.

Beth is joining in September from her digital journalist role at NationalWorld.

She can be found tweeting @bethnfranklin.

Beth Franklin NationalWorld STV Online

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Beth Franklin
  • NationalWorld
    53 contacts
  • STV Online
    10 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login