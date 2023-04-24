 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Rebecca Braybrook named search and trends writer at NationalWorld

NationalWorld
By Amy Wilson
15 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

NationalWorld has appointed Rebecca Braybrook as search and trends writer, working on the SEO team. Rebecca, previously digital content curator at NationalWorld, will also begin her NCTJ alongside her new role. She can be found tweeting @RBraybrook95.

NationalWorld Rebecca Braybrook

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Rebecca Braybrook
  • NationalWorld
    53 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login