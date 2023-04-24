Rebecca Braybrook named search and trends writer at NationalWorld
NationalWorld has appointed Rebecca Braybrook as search and trends writer, working on the SEO team. Rebecca, previously digital content curator at NationalWorld, will also begin her NCTJ alongside her new role. She can be found tweeting @RBraybrook95.
