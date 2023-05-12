 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Tom Hourigan appointed Politics Editor for NationalWorld

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
15 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

NationalWorld has appointed Tom Hourigan as politics editor. Tom will be leading the site’s coverage of Westminster through explainer-led journalism.

Tom joins from his senior journalist role at BBC News, and has also previously served as senior broadcast journalist at Bauer Media.

