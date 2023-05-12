Tom Hourigan appointed Politics Editor for NationalWorld
NationalWorld has appointed Tom Hourigan as politics editor. Tom will be leading the site’s coverage of Westminster through explainer-led journalism.
Tom joins from his senior journalist role at BBC News, and has also previously served as senior broadcast journalist at Bauer Media.
