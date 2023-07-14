 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Amber Allott becomes Environment and Sustainability Specialist for NationalWolrd

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 hours ago
NationalWorld has appointed Amber Allott as environment and sustainability specialist and is looking for environmental and sustainability-themed stories. She will be covering conservation, farming, fuel, emissions, land, air and water pollution, waste, recycling and environmental research.

Amber previously served as late editor.

