Amber Allott becomes Environment and Sustainability Specialist for NationalWolrd
NationalWorld has appointed Amber Allott as environment and sustainability specialist and is looking for environmental and sustainability-themed stories. She will be covering conservation, farming, fuel, emissions, land, air and water pollution, waste, recycling and environmental research.
Amber previously served as late editor.
