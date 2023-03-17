 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Henry Sandercock starts as NationalWorld’s first money editor

NationalWorld
By Amy Wilson
16 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

NationalWorld has appointed Henry Sandercock as money editor. In this newly created role, Henry will cover the cost of living crisis, personal finance and consumer rights. He was previously a digital journalist at the title.

Henry Sandercock NationalWorld

