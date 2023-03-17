Henry Sandercock starts as NationalWorld’s first money editor
NationalWorld has appointed Henry Sandercock as money editor. In this newly created role, Henry will cover the cost of living crisis, personal finance and consumer rights. He was previously a digital journalist at the title.
