News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

James Delaney named Digital Journalist at STV News

STV News
By Siergiej Miloczkin
6 hours ago
STV has appointed James Delaney as a digital journalist working on the STV News team. Prior to this, he was a sports writer at Edinburgh Live. James would like to be contacted with any news with a Scottish focus.

 

