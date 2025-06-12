Daisy Jones starts as acting news and features editor at Vogue.co.uk
Vogue.co.uk has promoted Daisy Jones to acting news and features editor. Daisy, previously features writer, will be working across the site, looking after everything from arts & lifestyle features to news.
