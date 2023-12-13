 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Daisy Jones to join British GQ in January

GQ
By Amy Wilson
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

British GQ has appointed Daisy Jones as associate editor on a fixed term basis during January and February. She will be working online, mainly across culture. Daisy is currently a freelance journalist and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @daisythejones.

British GQ Daisy Jones

