Daisy Jones to join British GQ in January
British GQ has appointed Daisy Jones as associate editor on a fixed term basis during January and February. She will be working online, mainly across culture. Daisy is currently a freelance journalist and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @daisythejones.
Recent news related to British GQ
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Daisy Jones
-
British GQ
34 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story