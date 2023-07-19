George Chesterton to join Evening Standard as executive editor
Evening Standard has appointed George Chesterton as executive editor, starting in September.
George is joining from his associate managing editor role at The Daily Telegraph and has also previously served as managing editor and political editor at British GQ and GQ Style. He can be found tweeting @geochesterton.
Recent news related to British GQ, Evening Standard, GQ Style, Standard.co.uk or The Daily Telegraph
Recent news related to George Chesterton
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
George Chesterton
-
British GQ
34 contacts
-
Evening Standard
141 contacts
-
GQ Style
8 contacts
-
Standard.co.uk
100 contacts
-
The Daily Telegraph
399 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story