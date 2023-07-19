 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

George Chesterton to join Evening Standard as executive editor

evening standard
By Martina Losi
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Evening Standard has appointed George Chesterton as executive editor, starting in September.

George is joining from his associate managing editor role at The Daily Telegraph and has also previously served as managing editor and political editor at British GQ and GQ Style. He can be found tweeting @geochesterton.

Evening Standard George Chesterton The Daily Telegraph

