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News / National and Regional Press

Dale Miller named editor of The Times and Sunday Times Scotland

Scotland Times
By Amy Wilson
2 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

News Scotland has appointed Dale Miller as editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Scotland. He will lead the Scottish editorial team across both print and digital platforms, taking over from David McCann who stepped down from the role earlier this year. Dale was previously deputy editor at the title and prior to that served as deputy editor at The Scotsman.

The Sunday Times Scotland The Times Scottish Edition

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