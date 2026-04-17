Dale Miller named editor of The Times and Sunday Times Scotland
News Scotland has appointed Dale Miller as editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Scotland. He will lead the Scottish editorial team across both print and digital platforms, taking over from David McCann who stepped down from the role earlier this year. Dale was previously deputy editor at the title and prior to that served as deputy editor at The Scotsman.
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