News / Consumer / Finance and Tech

Dann Sullivan promoted to editor-in-chief, Pocket Gamer Brand

Pocket Gamer
By Amy Wilson
4 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Steel Media Ltd has appointed Dann Sullivan as editor-in-chief, Pocket Gamer Brand. Dann will be giving particular focus to PocketGamer.biz, while continuing to oversee Pocket Gamer, Pocket Gamer France, 148Apps and AppSpy.com. He can be found tweeting @Isle_Of_Dann.

Dann Sullivan Pocket Gamer

