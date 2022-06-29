Dann Sullivan promoted to editor-in-chief, Pocket Gamer Brand
Steel Media Ltd has appointed Dann Sullivan as editor-in-chief, Pocket Gamer Brand. Dann will be giving particular focus to PocketGamer.biz, while continuing to oversee Pocket Gamer, Pocket Gamer France, 148Apps and AppSpy.com. He can be found tweeting @Isle_Of_Dann.
