Olly Smith joins Dexerto.com

Dexerto.com has appointed Olly Smith as evergreen editor. Olly will be taking charge of managing the evergreen content on the website across all verticals which includes tips and guides, explainers, and other articles tracked over a long period of time. He covers gaming, TV and movies, esports, entertainment and technology.

Olly joins from his editorial coordinator role at SocialChain, and has also previously served as staff writer at Pocket Gamer.