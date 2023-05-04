 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Olly Smith joins Dexerto.com

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
24 hours ago
Dexerto.com has appointed Olly Smith as evergreen editor. Olly will be taking charge of managing the evergreen content on the website across all verticals which includes tips and guides, explainers, and other articles tracked over a long period of time. He covers gaming, TV and movies, esports, entertainment and technology.

Olly joins from his editorial coordinator role at SocialChain, and has also previously served as staff writer at Pocket Gamer.

 

