Sean McCormick joins Dexerto as sports editor
Dexerto has hired Sean McCormick as sports editor.
Sean will be covering major sports such as football (Premier League and Champions League), NBA, NFL, Boxing, UFC, F1 with a bit of major tennis, golf and darts. He was previously North East and Yorkshire football content editor at Reach Plc and can be found tweeting @S_McCormick95.
