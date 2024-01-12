 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Sean McCormick joins Dexerto as sports editor

Dexerto
By Andrew Strutt
7 hours ago
Dexerto has hired Sean McCormick as sports editor.

Sean will be covering major sports such as football (Premier League and Champions League), NBA, NFL, Boxing, UFC, F1 with a bit of major tennis, golf and darts. He was previously North East and Yorkshire football content editor at Reach Plc  and can be found tweeting @S_McCormick95.

Dexerto.com Sean McCormick

