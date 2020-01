The Echo (Cork)’s health & education reporter Darragh Bermingham has left to go freelance.

Darragh is now based in Edinbrugh, writing for Irish and Scottish media. He is still interested in health and education stories but also looking to write stories on Scottish politicians’ thoughts on Irish trade routes in the wake of Brexit, research by Scottish Universities, as well as Irish health and education issues.

He can be contacted via darraghberminghamecho@gmail.com and tweets @Darragh_Ber.