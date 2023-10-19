Martin Mongan moved from The Echo (Cork) to Irish Examiner
Irish Examiner has appointed Martin Mongan as a journalist. Martin joins from The Echo (Cork) as part of The Irish Times‘ graduate programme. He can be found tweeting @MartinMongan_.
