Rebecca Daly joins the Irish Times
The Irish Times has confirmed that Rebecca Daly has joined it’s Entry Level Journalism programme. Rebecca’s responsibilities will switch around but she hopes to continue to write. Her preference is geared towards news/features pieces.
