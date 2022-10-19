 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Ruadhán Mac Cormaic named editor at The Irish Times

The Irish Times
By Amy Wilson
7 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Irish Times has appointed Ruadhán Mac Cormaic as editor. Ruadhán has worked as assistant editor at the title since 2017, and has previously served as foreign affairs correspondent, legal affairs correspondent, Paris correspondent and migration correspondent. He takes over as editor on 26 October, succeeding Paul O’Neill in the role.

Paul O'Neill Ruadhan Mac Cormaic The Irish Times

