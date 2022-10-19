Ruadhán Mac Cormaic named editor at The Irish Times
The Irish Times has appointed Ruadhán Mac Cormaic as editor. Ruadhán has worked as assistant editor at the title since 2017, and has previously served as foreign affairs correspondent, legal affairs correspondent, Paris correspondent and migration correspondent. He takes over as editor on 26 October, succeeding Paul O’Neill in the role.
