Job change for Joe Dermody at The Irish Times and Irish Examiner

The Irish Times and the Irish Examiner has appointed Joe Dermody as Content Studio Group Commissioning Editor.

Based in Cork, Joe is part of a team managing print and online sponsored content, engaging with commercial partners to tell their stories to the audiences they wish to target. Working with Content Studio colleagues in Cork and Dublin, and with Irish Times and Irish Examiner sales colleagues, Joe develops targeted, impactful content in close consultation with clients, supported by social media campaigns to reach agreed goals.

The Content Studio teams in Cork and Dublin, both part of the Irish Times publishing group, have now combined into a single Content Studio, producing print and online content across the Irish Times group of titles.