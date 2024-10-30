 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Job change for Joe Dermody at The Irish Times and Irish Examiner

The Irish Times
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
4 hours ago
The Irish Times and the Irish Examiner has appointed Joe Dermody as Content Studio Group Commissioning Editor.

Based in Cork, Joe is part of a team managing print and online sponsored content, engaging with commercial partners to tell their stories to the audiences they wish to target. Working with Content Studio colleagues in Cork and Dublin, and with Irish Times and Irish Examiner sales colleagues, Joe develops targeted, impactful content in close consultation with clients, supported by social media campaigns to reach agreed goals.

The Content Studio teams in Cork and Dublin, both part of the Irish Times publishing group, have now combined into a single Content Studio, producing print and online content across the Irish Times group of titles.

