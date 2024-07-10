 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Freelance update: Eamon Quinn

Freelance Update
By Martina Losi
15 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Irish Examiner‘s business editor Eamon Quinn has left the title to go freelance.

Eamon has served as a business and economics journalist and editor in Dublin and London for 40 years. He will be freelancing and working on some editorial projects, and can be contacted via eamon.quinnbiz@gmail.com and @EamonQuinnNews.

Eamon Quinn Freelance Journalist Irish Examiner

