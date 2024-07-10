Freelance update: Eamon Quinn
Irish Examiner‘s business editor Eamon Quinn has left the title to go freelance.
Eamon has served as a business and economics journalist and editor in Dublin and London for 40 years. He will be freelancing and working on some editorial projects, and can be contacted via eamon.quinnbiz@gmail.com and @EamonQuinnNews.
