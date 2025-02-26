Irish Examiner names Deirdre O’Shaughnessy as Acting Opinion Editor
Deirdre O’Shaughnessy has been announced as the acting opinion editor at the Irish Examiner. Deirdre will be overseeing the columnists and opinion analysis section in print and online. She will also be working on podcast development.
