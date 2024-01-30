 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Keith Duggan promoted to Washington correspondent at The Irish Times

The Irish Times
By Martina Losi
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

The Irish Times has appointed Keith Duggan as Washington correspondent. Keith was previously a features writer at the newspaper, and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @KeithDugganIT.

Keith Duggan The Irish Times

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Keith Duggan
  • The Irish Times
    168 contacts
  • The Irish Times (Online)
    29 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login