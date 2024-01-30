Keith Duggan promoted to Washington correspondent at The Irish Times
The Irish Times has appointed Keith Duggan as Washington correspondent. Keith was previously a features writer at the newspaper, and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @KeithDugganIT.
