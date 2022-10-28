Denis Staunton becomes China Correspondent at The Irish Times
The Irish Times has appointed Denis Staunton as China correspondent. He will be covering politics, the economy, business, society and culture in China as well as China’s relationship with the rest of the world.
Denis previously served as London editor at the title.
