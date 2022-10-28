 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Denis Staunton becomes China Correspondent at The Irish Times

The Irish Times
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
4 days ago
news@responsesource.com

The Irish Times has appointed Denis Staunton as China correspondent. He will be covering politics, the economy, business, society and culture in China as well as China’s relationship with the rest of the world.

Denis previously served as London editor at the title.

Denis Staunton The Irish Times

