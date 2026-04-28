Elaine Prendeville joins The Irish Times from The Sunday Times (Ireland)
The Irish Times has appointed Elaine Prendeville as group content studio editor. Elaine will manage the creation, commissioning, editing and publication of sponsored content across all platforms, including special reports, content partnerships, advertising features, native content, commercial podcasts and video shoots.
Elaine was previously features editor at The Sunday Times (Ireland).
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