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News / National and Regional Press

Elaine Prendeville joins The Irish Times from The Sunday Times (Ireland)

The Irish Times
By Amy Wilson
21 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Irish Times has appointed Elaine Prendeville as group content studio editor. Elaine will manage the creation, commissioning, editing and publication of sponsored content across all platforms, including special reports, content partnerships, advertising features, native content, commercial podcasts and video shoots.

Elaine was previously features editor at The Sunday Times (Ireland).

Elaine Prendeville The Irish Times

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