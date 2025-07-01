 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Role change for Una McCaffrey at The Irish Times

The Irish Times
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Irish Times has appointed Una McCaffrey as acting food & drink editor, having previously been digital features editor. She will now be responsible for editing food and drink coverage and is interested in all things food and hospitality-related.

The Irish Times Una McCaffrey

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Una McCaffrey
  • The Irish Times
    165 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login