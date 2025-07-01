Role change for Una McCaffrey at The Irish Times
The Irish Times has appointed Una McCaffrey as acting food & drink editor, having previously been digital features editor. She will now be responsible for editing food and drink coverage and is interested in all things food and hospitality-related.
Recent news related to The Irish Times
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Una McCaffrey
-
The Irish Times
165 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story