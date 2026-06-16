Killian Woods joins The Irish Times from the Business Post
The Irish Times has appointed Killian Woods as a business correspondent. Killian joins from his position as chief news correspondent at the Business Post.
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Recent news related to Killian Woods
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Killian Woods
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Business Post
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The Irish Times
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