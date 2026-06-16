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News / National and Regional Press

Killian Woods joins The Irish Times from the Business Post

The Irish Times
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

The Irish Times has appointed Killian Woods as a business correspondent. Killian joins from his position as chief news correspondent at the Business Post.

Business Post Killian Woods The Irish Times

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