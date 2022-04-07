Charlie Taylor takes on technology and innovation editor role at the Business Post
The Business Post has appointed Charlie Taylor as technology and innovation editor.
Charlie will be covering tech and innovation in Ireland and was previously a business journalist for The Irish Times. He can be found tweeting @ChasTaylor.
