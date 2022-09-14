Dennis Flower moves to FM Business Daily
Business Daily Group has appointed Dennis Flower as the managing editor at FM Business Daily, covering facilities management industry news. He joins from Premises and Facilities Management, which he edited for six and a half years. Dennis is also the editor of the newly launched FM Director Magazine.
