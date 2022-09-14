 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Trade

Dennis Flower moves to FM Business Daily

FM Business Daily
By Siergiej Miloczkin
7 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Business Daily Group has appointed Dennis Flower as the managing editor at FM Business Daily, covering facilities management industry news. He joins from Premises and Facilities Management, which he edited for six and a half years. Dennis is also the editor of the newly launched FM Director Magazine.

