PFM (Premises & Facilities Management) appoints Amanda Vlietstra as Editor
PFM (Premises & Facilities Management), a magazine and website covering news for the facilities management industry, has appointed Amanda Vlietstra as editor.
Amanda will be covering sustainability, digital workplace, proactive maintenance, hybrid working, building efficiency, smart buildings, people management, and more. She can be contacted with relevant press releases via email.
