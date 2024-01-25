DMG Media Ireland launches INSPIRE podcast

INSPIRE, a podcast focusing on women in business, launched on 18 January.

Produced by DMG Media Ireland in association with HerMoney, the weekly podcast will feature interviews with industry leaders from a variety of sectors in Ireland.

The podcast is presented by Sarah-Jayne Tobin, journalist, content editor and broadcaster working for DMG Media‘s EVOKE.ie. Sarah-Jayne can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @TheSJTobin.