News / Consumer

DMG Media Ireland launches INSPIRE podcast

By Martina Losi
12 hours ago
INSPIRE, a podcast focusing on women in business, launched on 18 January.

Produced by DMG Media Ireland in association with HerMoney, the weekly podcast will feature interviews with industry leaders from a variety of sectors in Ireland.

The podcast is presented by Sarah-Jayne Tobin, journalist, content editor and broadcaster working for DMG Media‘s EVOKE.ie. Sarah-Jayne can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @TheSJTobin.

