Bronwyn O’Neill joins VIP Publishing
VIP Publishing has appointed Bronwyn O’Neill as digital editor. Previously the content editor at EVOKE.ie, Bronwyn currently works across VIP Magazine and Stellar, covering celebrity news, books and entertainment.
She can be found tweeting @bronwyn_oneill7.
Recent news related to EVOKE.ie, Stellar or VIP Magazine
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Bronwyn O'Neill
-
EVOKE.ie
7 contacts
-
Stellar
6 contacts
-
VIP Magazine
7 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story