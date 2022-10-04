Jade Hayden starts as head of digital at VIP Publishing
VIP Publishing has appointed Jade Hayden as head of digital across Stellar and VIP Magazine. Jade was previously site editor at Her.ie where she worked for five years. She can be found tweeting @JadeHayden.
Recent news related to Her.ie, Stellar or VIP Magazine
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Jade Hayden
-
Her.ie
2 contacts
-
Stellar
6 contacts
-
VIP Magazine
7 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story