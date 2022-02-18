 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Promotion for Denise Curtin at STELLAR

Stellar
By Anna-Maria Pineiro
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

STELLAR has promoted Denise Curtin from online editor to head of digital. In this role, Denise will be overseeing all the digital activity for VIP Publishing, incorporating STELLAR, VIP Magazine and KISS.ie.

Denise will oversee both the creative and commercial sides of these brands, making sure all content is executed well and in line with readers voice and desires.

Denise Curtin KISS.ie STELLAR VIP Magazine

