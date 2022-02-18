Promotion for Denise Curtin at STELLAR
STELLAR has promoted Denise Curtin from online editor to head of digital. In this role, Denise will be overseeing all the digital activity for VIP Publishing, incorporating STELLAR, VIP Magazine and KISS.ie.
Denise will oversee both the creative and commercial sides of these brands, making sure all content is executed well and in line with readers voice and desires.
